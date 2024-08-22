CPV Renewables Begins Construction on Ex-Coal Mine Land Wind Project

Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) affiliate CPV Renewable Power has begun construction on CPV Rogue’s Wind in Pennsylvania.

The 114 MW wind project, stretching across Cambria and Clearfield Counties, will be CPV’s third project that repurposes former coal mine land into a source of renewable energy. It will also be the company’s third operating project in Cambria County, following CPV Maple Hill Solar and the CPV Fairview Energy Center.

“The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has consistently been a strong state to do business in with CPV Fairview coming online in 2019 and CPV Maple Hill, the state’s largest solar project at the time, following in 2023,” says Gary Lambert, CEO of CPV.

“With construction beginning on CPV Rogue’s Wind, we will soon be able to showcase all three types of generation in our operating portfolio; a testament to how we at CPV envision a reliable, low carbon electric supply needed to drive a responsible energy transition forward.”

CPV Rogue’s Wind is the first project tied to the company’s recent partnership announcement with investment management firm Harrison Street, which acquired one-third of CPV Renewables,

The project is slated to consist of 19 Vestas V-162 wind turbines and is expected to reach commercial operation in 2026.