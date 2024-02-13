JUWI Group Builds 220 MW Pike Solar Project in Colorado

JUWI has brought the largest PV project in its history online, a 223.6 MW solar park for Deriva, located south of Colorado Springs on the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains.

The Pike Solar farm will supply energy to the regional Colorado Springs Utilities under a 17-year PPA.

The company has completed the development, engineering and construction of the project and will provide operations and maintenance services to Pike Solar. The plant will be owned by Deriva Energy, who together with JUWI will take over operational and maintenance responsibility.

“The safe and on-time completion of Pike Solar results from strong collaboration among project participants, including the teams from Deriva Energy, Colorado Springs Utilities, El Paso County, City of Fountain, and all our reliable and hardworking subcontractors,” says Michael Martin, CEO of JUWI Americas. “The JUWI team worked tirelessly to complete this project under complex logistical and weather-challenged events.”

Construction began in late autumn 2022. More than 400,000 solar modules were installed on a single-axis tracking substructure system.