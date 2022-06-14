Kip Larson Leads 8minute’s Solar Technology Efforts

Solar and energy storage company 8minute Solar Energy has named Kip Larson as its first chief technology officer (CTO). In his new role, he will further 8minute’s existing technological expertise in smart power plants as well as associated products and services.

Larson brings over a decade of experience leading technology teams at companies such as Amazon, Amazon Web Services and Convoy. Larson and his teams developed technology to optimize Amazon’s network of fulfillment centers to quickly deliver products to customers.

“Clean energy is becoming more and more a technology business – the work we do designing cutting-edge power plants is more akin to smart phones than drilling for oil wells,” says Dr. Tom Buttgenbach, 8minute founder and CEO. “As we envisioned where we needed to go to power the clean energy solutions of tomorrow, we looked to the places where technology and software have revolutionized industries – and that is where we found Kip. We are thrilled to have him join our leadership team and help us transform our nation’s electric grid.”

“Modern software technology has incredible promise to transform how physical equipment, from trucks to power plants, serve customers and businesses,” states Larson. “The clean energy transition represents the greatest opportunity our economy has ever seen to leverage this technology to improve human well-being. I am thrilled to bring my experience to 8minute, and to join a team that is leading the push to solve one of the world’s greatest problems – climate change – by building towards a clean energy economy.”

8minute has more than 18 GW of solar and 24 GWh of energy storage projects under development.