Panasonic Promotes Authorized Installer Program Participants

Panasonic has elevated 12 authorized members of its Panasonic Installer Program to elite- and premium-level status, expanding the number of homeowners who will gain access to Panasonic’s Evervolt home energy solutions portfolio.

“The expanded installer network will give more homeowners the opportunity to purchase high-quality Evervolt solar energy solutions protected by industry leading warranties from a trusted brand with over a century of proven staying power,” says David Lopez, national sales manager, Panasonic Eco Systems North America.

Elite installers include four in California – American Array Solar & Roofing in Livermore; Blalock Electric Solar DBA Blalock Electric & Solar Inc. in Murrieta; Green Home Systems in Northridge; and SolarNorcal LLC DBA Excite Energy in El Dorado Hills – as well as Public Service Solar in Naples, Fla.; NuWatt Energy in Woburn, Mass; and EGT Solar in Meridian, Idaho.

Premium installers include three in California – Amerigreen Solar in Northridge; Palomar Solar Ltd. in Escondido; and West Coast Appliance Services in El Cajon – and Solar-Ray Inc. in Orlando, Fla.; and RevoluSun Mountain States in Boise, Idaho.

Premium installers will get access to qualified sales leads, marketing assets, training programs and the installer portal. Elite installers will also share those benefits and gain first access to new Evervolt products and rebates and preferred access to product availability.

Homeowners who purchase from installers enlisted in the program will receive protection from Panasonic’s long-term warranties. These warranties cover Panasonic solar panels and systems for performance, product, parts and labor for 25 years and battery storage systems for 10 years when installed by a Panasonic authorized solar installer.

Since its introduction in 2016, the Panasonic Installer Program has continued to provide exclusive benefits and business opportunities to its installers who meet the necessary qualifications and maintain Panasonic’s high standard of excellence.