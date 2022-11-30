The Home Depot Signs 100 MW Solar Energy PPA with National Grid

The Home Depot has purchased 100 MW of solar energy from National Grid Renewables at its solar and storage project in Denton County, Texas (known as Noble) will generate the approximate equivalent of nearly 8% of The Home Depot’s total electricity usage. The solar farm is National Grid Renewables’ largest solar energy project to date, and its first utility-scale energy storage project.

The Home Depot has pledged to produce or procure 100% renewable electricity equivalent to the electricity needs for all Home Depot facilities by 2030, expanding the company’s previous commitment to produce or procure 335 MW of renewable or alternative energy by 2025.

“Solar energy is the most abundant energy resource on earth,” says Ron Jarvis, chief sustainability officer for The Home Depot. “With this purchase, we are getting a step closer to our goal to produce or procure 100 percent renewable electricity equivalent to the needs of our facilities. We anticipate about three-quarters of our alternative and renewable energy capacity will come from solar energy by the end of 2023.”

Noble is a 275 MW solar and 125 MWh energy storage project located in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).