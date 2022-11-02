Trina Solar Updates PV Module with New Aesthetic Black Product, Technology

Trina Solar‘s Vertex S Aesthetic Module has arrived in Europe, Australia, Japan and other markets. The black solar modules include precise technology, including cells, bus bars, back sheets, frames, glass and modules as well as packaging, delivery, unpacking and installation in rooftop scenarios.

Trina Solar has developed and applied the double layer ARC (antireflection coating) glass technology that delivers a more consistent black effect to solar modules and reduces glass reflection. The Vertex S Aesthetic Module also features strict control over the uniformity of black chromaticity, make for a seamless and scratch-free appearance, thus ensuring high stability and consistency in hue, brightness and uniformity. In October, Trina Solar, led by the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, developed a group standard as for coating chromaticity.

To deliver an all-around black experience, Trina Solar has also adopted an outdoor installation scenario-specific evaluation method to inspect precisely.