Enphase Energy Introduces NACS Connectors for IQ EV Chargers

Enphase Energy has launched its new North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors for the company’s line of IQ EV Chargers.

The company launched its IQ EV Chargers last year with a J1772 connector. The new chargers are expected to increase vehicle compatibility while maintaining functionality.

“We’re excited to introduce NACS connectors to our IQ EV Chargers to expand their compatibility with a wide range of the most popular EVs on the market,” says Jayant Somani, senior vice president of the digital business unit at Enphase Energy.

“We’re committed to seamless integration with our energy system to empower all EV drivers with customizable charging options and unparalleled performance.”