EliTe Solar Expanding Manufacturing Capacity

EliTe Solar, a solar PV manufacturer headquartered in Singapore, has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new project in the Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone, marking a major milestone in the company’s global strategic expansion.

The facility has a planned capacity goal of 5 GW, spanning an area of 78,000 square meters. The project is scheduled to begin production in September 2025, featuring 2 GW solar cell and 3 GW solar module production lines.

This project brings advanced energy manufacturing technologies to Egypt, driving the local solar industry supply chain and boosting Egypt’s export capabilities and global influence in the solar market. It provides fresh momentum to the local economy and acts as a key driver in supporting Egypt’s 2030 renewable energy goal of achieving 42% clean energy transformation.

Considering the recent power shortages and blackouts experienced across Egypt this year, which highlight strong future demands for electricity, there is an urgent need for a diversified energy architecture to ensure energy independence. This project perfectly addresses these needs by delivering sustainable solutions through renewable energy resources. Once completed, the project will generate 500 million kWh annually, save approximately 307 million tons of standard coal, and offset carbon emissions equivalent to planting 84 million trees.

Since its inception, EliTe Solar has established several manufacturing hubs in countries including Vietnam, Indonesia and Egypt, thus solidifying its international industrial presence. Moving forward, EliTe Solar will continue driving energy transformation through high-quality technology exports, further contributing to global sustainable development.