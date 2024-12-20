200 MW Morrow Lake Solar Project Complete

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has completed its 200 MW Morrow Lake Solar project, located in Frio County, Texas, and providing Microsoft Corp. with renewable energy under a previously announced long-term power purchase agreement.

Morrow Lake Solar is the first of two solar facilities developed under the agreement with Microsoft and is LRE’s second project in Frio County, located across from its 200 MW Horizon Solar project.

Morrow Lake Solar created over 300 jobs during peak construction, with 112 being local hires. The project utilizes First Solar ultra-low carbon, thin-film photovoltaic solar modules.

Morrow Lake Solar utilized robust practices that promote soil health, preserve native plant species, and enhance biodiversity, including the introduction of sheep grazing for vegetation control. The project also has supported various community programs, including educational initiatives, and contributions to local events such as toy drives and holiday celebrations.

LRE acquired the Morrow Lake Solar Project in 2023 from Red River, a joint venture of SunChase and Eolian, which initiated the development of the Morrow Lake Solar Project in 2017.