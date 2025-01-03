Developer Energizes Texas Solar Project

Adapture Renewables Inc., a utility-scale solar and energy storage developer, owner and operator, has completed its 67 MW Signal Ranch project in Hunt County, Texas.

The solar facility’s corporate offtaker is a Fortune 50 company, the company says.

Located within the ERCOT market, the project spans 25 acres and includes more than 130,000 solar modules. It is expected to deliver approximately 120 GWh of electricity annually.

The project reached commercial operation three months ahead of schedule on Adapture Renewables’ first-ever virtual PPA, overcoming development challenges including the supply chain impacts of the COVID pandemic, as well as Winter Storm Uri, which swept through the region in 2021.

“We are proud to see our latest Texas project reach this significant milestone,” says Thomas Houghton, CEO of Adapture Renewables. “Completing the project ahead of schedule reflects the hard work of our team and partners and highlights our commitment to advancing renewable energy infrastructure across the country.”