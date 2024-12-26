Trinasolar Joins AMEA Power for Large Energy Storage Project

Trinasolar has supplied its Elementa 2 platform (5 MWh) to AMEA Power for the 300 MWh Abydos Battery Energy Storage Project in Aswan, Egypt.

This project is the largest solar PV initiative in Africa and the first to incorporate a utility-scale battery energy storage solution (BESS) in Egypt.

Developed by AMEA Power, the Abydos project is an expansion of the existing 500 MW Abydos Solar PV power plant, which is in operation, in Kom Ombo, Aswan Governorate.

The deployed Elementa 2 platform (5MWh), featuring Trinasolar’s in-house vertically integrated LFP cells, is an advanced grid-scale battery storage system built for efficiency, safety and reliability. Key features include an innovative module design to enhance energy density and compatibility with multiple PCS systems, precise thermal management through smart liquid cooling technology, and comprehensive safety systems with advanced fire mitigation and suppression features. Engineered for adaptability, efficiency, and cost-effective maintenance, this platform optimizes performance while reducing overall project costs.