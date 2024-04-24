EPC Energy Delivers 80 MWh BESS

EPC Energy has delivered an 80 MWh solar plus BESS.

The project features predictive analytics and real-time monitoring, says the company, and includes a cloud-based centralized monitoring system and granular cell-level data.

The system can dispatch over 300 units with diverse power conversion system modules and battery ratios, the company added.

The commissioning phase included load testing, battery cycling and grid synchronization tests to demonstrate the plant’s ability to integrate with the SCADA controller.