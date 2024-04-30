HydroGraph to Supply Pristine Graphene to Volfpack Energy for Solar BESS

HydroGraph‘s flagship graphene product, FGA-1, has been chosen by Volfpack Energy for use on supercapacitor technology aimed at increasing increase the adoption of Asia renewable energy adoption.

The product is slated to be the base material of the supercapacitor design to create a hybrid battery system.

HydroGraph’s graphene process uses oxygen, acetylene and a “spark,” or minimal energy consumption, to produce graphene and hydrogen. No carbon needs to be mined.

“Our performance improvements within energy storage devices continue to be a key area of growth for the company,” says Kjirstin Breure, HydroGraph’s president and CEO. “The results we have seen within the past few months alone show a clear path to expediting the path to commercialization for our patented pristine graphene.”