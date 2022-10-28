Infinity, Enphase Increase Installation Product Partnership

Infinity Energy, a California-based solar and battery installer, is expanding its adoption of Enphase Energy Inc.’s Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries. Infinity Energy currently serves customers in states including California, Colorado, Texas and Florida.

“Our customers are experiencing rising energy costs and increasingly common extreme weather events leading to power outages” says Bryson Solomon, CEO at Infinity Energy. “They are more motivated than ever before to seek home energy systems that offer them peace of mind. We trust and rely on Enphase products because the company consistently delivers high-performing, reliable, and safe solar and battery technology, like the IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, to meet our customers’ needs.”

“Our best installer partnerships are ones in which we share a customer-first philosophy, and our work with Infinity Energy is no exception,” states Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Together, we’re committed to ensuring that homeowners get a return on investment with their Enphase Energy System, including installation and ongoing maintenance and monitoring. Energy cost savings and the opportunity to live a more sustainable lifestyle are strong value propositions for a growing number of Americans.”