Kyle Wallace Advocates for PosiGen as New Public Policy VP

PosiGen, a provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate (LMI) income homeowners, has added Kyle Wallace as vice president of public policy and government affairs. In his new role, he will work with state policymakers, utility commissions, utilities, and community and environmental groups to help shape energy policies to provide equitable access to PosiGen’s #SolarForAll commitment.

As the vice president of public policy and government affairs, Wallace will lead PosiGen’s state legislative and regulatory work in current and emerging markets. A top priority will be to engage with industry, policymaker and environmental justice stakeholders to develop equitable policies for rooftop solar, energy storage and energy efficiency.

“Kyle is the right person to lead the company’s efforts to establish PosiGen as the national trusted voice for policymakers on how to bring solar to underserved communities,” says Steven Burt, PosiGen’s chief compliance and policy officer. “His experience and commitment to clean energy will allow him to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Inflation Reduction Act and state policies to expand PosiGen’s reach.”

Wallace previously served as the director of public policy for the northeast at Sunrun. He also served on the board of the New York Solar Energy Industries Association. Wallace started in energy through Utah State University’s Energy Policy Initiative as a contributor. He then joined Vivint Solar in 2015 and held multiple roles involving public policy, market expansion and analytics.

“PosiGen’s unique commitment to serving the households who need solar and energy efficiency the most was incredibly powerful to me,” Wallace comments. “Over the last few years energy equity has been a major source of discussion, but too often those words were not actually leading to meaningful policy action. I’m excited to be in this role where I can be a champion for underserved communities to ensure they too benefit from a clean energy future.”