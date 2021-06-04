Pearce Renewables Acquires Mortenson Energy Services

Pearce Renewables, a company that specializes in engineering, operations and maintenance for renewable energy infrastructure, has acquired Mortenson Energy Services LLC (MES).

Mortenson Energy Services says it provides renewable energy repair and maintenance services and is known in the wind industry for corrective maintenance, blade repair, and major and mid-level component exchange, as well as troubleshooting, commissioning and other technical operations. Pearce Renewables, through its World Wind & Solar and MaxGen Energy Services brands, says it is known for its safe, responsive and highly trained technicians complemented by engineering and parts capabilities.

“The combination with Mortenson Energy Services creates a full suite of services to meet customers’ growing maintenance and repair needs while attracting and retaining the highest quality talent in the wind industry,” says Zack Dorfman, senior vice president of wind at Pearce Renewables. “The team at Mortenson Energy Services shares our commitment to safety, integrity, customer responsiveness and quality, making them an ideal addition to our organization.”

Pearce entered renewable energy a year ago with acquisitions of World Wind & Solar and MaxGen Energy Services. Soon after, the services team from Suzlon North America joined to add its capabilities in engineering, spare parts and technical wind services. Today, with the addition of Mortenson Energy Services, Pearce Renewables has over 750 technicians throughout the country and is adding weekly to meet growing demand.