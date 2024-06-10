Solaris Closes CAD $54M Equity Offering

Solaris Resources has closed on its bought deal equity offering, where it issued 8,222,500 common shares of the company.

This included 1,072,500 common shares pursuant to the underwriters’ full exercise of the over-allotment option, at CAD$4.90 per common share.

The offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated last month between the company and a group of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Markets, RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets, as joint bookrunners.

The net proceeds of the offering are set to be used to fund an expanded exploration and infill drilling program at the company’s Warintza project in Ecuador, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

