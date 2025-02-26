Farewell, Solar Industry

After more than 15 years serving our audience of solar power stakeholders, Solar Industry is retiring the brand and sunsetting its operations.

Solar Industry launched in 2006, at a time when the U.S. market for solar was a tiny fraction of what it is today. The American industry, in particular, was looking for a trustworthy B2B media source, and we were fortunate to gain acceptance among a rapidly growing industry.

We have all moved through immense change in the past 18 years, and solar power has firmly established itself as a reliable option for U.S. utilities and consumers. Solar Industry is proud to have been there from the beginning.

We appreciate the years of support from our audience and advertisers. Thank you for being with us on this amazing journey.