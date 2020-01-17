New York Power Authority to Develop Energy Storage System

The New York Power Authority (NYPA), the largest state power organization in the U.S., has collaborated with Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc., a Vancouver, B.C., developer and manufacturer of long-duration, low-cost zinc-air energy storage solutions, to develop a demonstration energy storage system in New York.

The project will have the ability to provide back-up power, help level grid demand, and move the state further toward a carbon-free electric grid supported by renewable energy resources. The new technology storage system will help advance Governor Cuomo’s Green New Deal by helping to achieve the storage goal of 3 GW by 2030 and by working towards the commitment of 100% electricity from zero-carbon emission sources by 2040.

“NYPA is pleased to be working with Zinc8 on an innovative technology that can help achieve the state’s targets for energy storage and have broad impacts across New York State,” says Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA president and CEO. “This collaboration will showcase a low-cost, long-duration solution that addresses the unpredictability of renewable energy resources, such as wind and solar, and offers environmental and efficiency benefits.”

NYPA will support the development, fabrication and installation of the storage unit at commercial scale over a three-year period. The 100 kW/1 MWh behind-the-meter energy storage system will be installed at a demonstration site in western New York. NYPA is actively investigating potential sites, such as a municipal building or a building on a college campus or university that would benefit from the demonstration of this technology.

The final demonstration site is expected to be set in the first quarter of 2020.

“Advancing innovation is key in New York State’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality and invest in a clean energy future,” adds Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “This investment in long-duration, low-cost energy storage technology will provide a boost to our clean energy economy, maximize the benefits of renewable resources and help in our aggressive efforts to combat climate change.”

Zinc8 Energy Solutions developed the patented zinc-air energy storage system that efficiently stores energy in the form of zinc particles and contains none of the traditional high-cost battery commodities such as lithium, vanadium or cobalt. The technology allows for low-cost mass storage of energy and can be deployed into a wide range of scalable energy storage applications.

Photo: The Zinc8 energy storage system