Agilitas Energy Closes on Financing to Accelerate Energy Storage Platform Growth

Agilitas Energy has closed on $100 million in debt financing to fund its expansion and build-out of solar and energy storage project construction.

Nomura Securities acted as sole bookrunner and lead arranger. Nomura Corporate Funding Americas acted as administrative agent on the deal.

The financing is slated to accelerate Agilitas Energy’s build-out of solar and energy storage project construction, expected to total 250 MW over the next three years. The company also hopes to use the funds for acquiring and developing solar, standalone storage and hybrid projects.

“This debt financing and the beginning of our relationship with Nomura represents far more than the capital necessary for us to develop, build and operate the solar, storage and hybrid projects that Agilitas Energy has always excelled at,” says Michael Slattery, CFO of Agilitas Energy.

“It signifies recognition and trust from a major multinational financial institution that Agilitas Energy offers unparalleled value through our integrated approach and will help us accelerate our growth trajectory across multiple asset classes and geographies.”