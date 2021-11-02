Alliant Energy Files Plans for Company’s Largest Solar Energy Generation Facility in Iowa

In a filing with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB), Alliant Energy is adding the first portion of its planned 400 MW of solar energy generation in Iowa. In the filing, Alliant Energy details its intent to acquire 200 MW of solar energy and 75 MW of battery energy storage from Phase I and II of the Duane Arnold Solar Project that will be developed by wholly owned, indirect subsidiaries of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC in Linn County.

Once operational, Alliant Energy will own and operate both projects, which are expected to be finished by the end of 2024.

“It’s part of our purpose-driven strategy of serving customers and building stronger communities,” says Terry Kouba, president of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company. “Our plan also keeps customer affordability at the forefront. We are excited to transition land from the decommissioned nuclear facility into the largest solar and battery storage facility in Iowa.”

The project repurposes a portion of the land and infrastructure at the former Duane Arnold nuclear energy facility. The existing transmission infrastructure already on the site is expected to be used.

“This is good for our customers, the communities we serve and the environment while powering tens of thousands of homes with solar energy,” sattes Mayuri Farlinger, director of operations at Alliant Energy. “In addition, these projects assure our customers we have a diverse mix of reliable energy generation to meet their ongoing demands.”

The company expects to outline plans for the remaining 200 MW of solar generation in Iowa at a future date. Once all the new projects are operational, combined with Alliant Energy’s existing 1,300 MW of wind generation in Iowa, nearly 50% of the company’s total resource mix in the state will be from renewable resources.

“We are very pleased to continue working with Alliant Energy and the community of Linn County, which we have been fortunate to serve for the past 15 years with the Duane Arnold Energy Center,” comments Matt Handel, senior vice president of development for NextEra Energy Resources. “Duane Arnold Solar is an innovative project that pairs cost-effective, clean, renewable energy from the sun with battery energy storage technology – providing customers with more access to renewable energy over more hours of the day, even when the sun is not shining.”