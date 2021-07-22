Altius Renewable Royalties Closes Investment with Apex

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (ARR) says its jointly controlled subsidiary, Great Bay Renewables LLC, has closed a follow-on royalty investment of $20 million with Apex Clean Energy related to Apex’s portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage development projects across North America.

Great Bay provided an initial $35 million in royalty financing to Apex in March 2020, with agreed mutual options for additional funding.

ARR is a recently formed renewable energy company whose business is to provide long-term, royalty-level investment capital to renewable power developers, operators and originators through its joint venture, Great Bay, with Apollo Fund.