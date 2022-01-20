Ameresco, PEI Energy Corp. Develop Solar Microgrid Project for Prince Edward Island

Ameresco Inc., a cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, has been awarded the Slemon Park Microgrid project in Canada, which it will develop in collaboration with Prince Edward Island (PEI) Energy Corp.

The two will work collaboratively with the Slemon Park Corp. to utilize the park’s infrastructure to implement the microgrid. It will consist of a 10 MW solar facility with direct current-coupled energy storage. By incorporating energy storage components, the microgrid will help manage peak load demands within Slemon Park.

“The Slemon Park Microgrid project will further our goal of achieving net zero energy by 2030 on Prince Edward Island. With the addition of a new, clean renewable energy grid, we’ll be able to better reduce our baseline greenhouse gas emissions and create a more resilient future,” states Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action Steven Myers.

“We are so excited to partner with PEI Energy Corp. on such an impactful project,” says Bob McCullough, president of Ameresco Canada. Improving grid resiliency will enable the province of Prince Edward Island to successfully implement renewable energy projects that will help serve to protect the Island’s environment and lead to a more sustainable and economically robust future.”

Construction began in December 2021 with a target energize date scheduled for Fall 2022. Federal funding for this project is provided by Natural Resources Canada’s Smart Grid Program, part of the Government of Canada’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program: Green Infrastructure stream.