Amphenol Industrial Commences U.S. Solar Manufacturing Facility Operations

Amphenol Industrial Operations’ solar product factory in Mesa, Ariz., has been producing and shipping domestic-made junction boxes to manufacturers and developers since January, the company reports.

The factory can accommodate a dozen manufacturing lines, each with a capacity of around 100,000 pieces a month, the company added. Currently, the first line is producing approximately 3,000 solar junction boxes per day.

“By manufacturing and shipping high-quality, reliable solar products every day at our expanded Mesa facility, we’re building on our mission to help create a more efficient and sustainable U.S. solar supply chain,” says Mark Cunningham, general manager of Amphenol Industrial Operations.

“As we grow our manufacturing footprint and add more local, specialized talent to our Mesa team, we remain committed to helping our customers, partners and the broader community navigate the transition to a cleaner energy future.”