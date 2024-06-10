Arevia, NV Energy Sign PPA for Nevada’s Largest Solar + BESS

Arevia Power has signed a PPA with NV Energy for what it calls the largest solar energy and battery storage effort in Nevada, the Libra Solar project.

Expected to be in service by 2027, the project is set to feature a 700 MW solar system and 700 MW BESS, spread across 5,141 acres of land in Mineral County, Nev.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in our journey toward a sustainable energy future,” says Mark Boyadjian, managing partner of Arevia Power.

“The Libra Solar project reflects our dedication to pioneering large-scale renewable energy solutions that will significantly impact Nevada’s energy landscape, creating jobs, stimulating the economy and contributing to a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Arevia was advised by Patrick Groomes and Brenda Hanzl.