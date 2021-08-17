Arevon Energy Debuts as Clean Energy Power Company

Arevon Energy Inc., a renewable energy company, has launched through the combination of Capital Dynamics’ U.S. Clean Energy Infrastructure (CEI) team and Arevon Asset Management, Capital Dynamics’ former exclusive energy asset management affiliate.

Arevon is 100% owned by an investor group comprising APG, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

Arevon will support a standalone clean energy platform of 4.5 GW of operating, under construction and late-stage development solar and battery storage projects, as well as a 3 GW pipeline.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by early 2022.

The new company will offer customized clean energy solutions to utilities and corporations and plans to expand its platform of solar and battery storage projects through customer acquisition, M&A and select development activities.

“Launching this clean energy platform gives Arevon the flexibility to expand our capabilities and engage in new partnerships,” says John Breckenridge, Arevon’s CEO and former head of clean energy infrastructure at Capital Dynamics. “As the renewables industry matures, it is essential we bring both innovative offtake solutions and operational excellence to the market. Our seasoned operations team, combined with our access to capital, positions us to accomplish those goals and continue to grow the platform’s portfolio of clean energy assets in North America.”

Arevon will continue to provide consulting and support services to other generation assets for Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm based in Switzerland. Ropes & Gray acted as legal counsel to the investor group.