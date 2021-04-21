Atlas Renewable Energy Turns to Hitachi ABB Power Grids for BESS Solutions

Atlas Renewable Energy has signed a collaboration agreement with Hitachi ABB Power Grids to jointly develop and execute battery energy storage systems (BESS) at a utility-scale level for Atlas’ renewable projects.

“We look forward to collaborating on projects together with Atlas Renewable Energy that build on their deep experience with utility-scale renewable projects in Latin America and our own global footprint of more than 500 MW and 200 references,” says Maxine Ghavi, head of grid edge solutions at Hitachi ABB Power Grids.

The main objective behind the agreement is to ensure that these energy storage systems can be successfully integrated into the design of new projects during the early development stage as an add-on to the plant depending on the needs it will serve. To do this, Atlas Renewable Energy says it has taken a more holistic approach by partnering with Hitachi ABB Power Grids – known for its capabilities in developing technical solutions regarding BESS and its experience in rendering assistance for the integration of such technology in utility-scale energy projects.

“Our proven technologies have enabled customers to create economic, social and environmental value by unlocking new revenue streams, maximizing renewable integration and lowering carbon emissions. As we look toward the future, we anticipate more need for more systems that support renewable smoothing and ancillary grid services,” adds Ghavi.

Photo: Hitachi ABB Power Grid’s landing page