Aurora Solar, Mosaic Combine Expertise to Simplify Solar Sales and Financing

Aurora Solar, a software platform for solar sales and design, and Mosaic, a financing platform for U.S. residential solar and energy-efficient home improvements, are partnering to further accelerate solar adoption at scale.

With this integration, solar installers can seamlessly access their Mosaic account in Aurora to provide homeowners competitive financing options and near-instant loan pre-approval for their solar and storage projects.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to help installers sell faster, with more ease and accuracy,” says Samuel Adeyemo, co-founder of Aurora Solar. “This partnership with Mosaic, combined with Aurora’s Sell suite, will enable installers to instantly quote, sell and provide financing options to homeowners.”

The integration will eliminate more steps to speed up the process for homeowners going solar. Homeowners will now be able to get simple and affordable financing options along with their sales proposal, creating a smoother and more comprehensive solar buying experience.

“The Mosaic platform seamlessly integrates into the tools that solar professionals use every day, so they can quickly and easily offer their homeowners some of the most competitive financing options in the market,” comments Billy Parish, founder and CEO of Mosaic. “Together, we’ll help even more families adopt clean energy solutions, which is a win for homeowners, our industry and the planet.”