Berkeley Lab Releases Income Trends Report on Rooftop Solar Adopters

Berkeley Lab, a company that tracks and analyzes solar-adopter demographic characteristics, has released a report describing income trends among single-family residential solar adopters.

The annual report, ‘Income Trends among U.S. Residential Rooftop Solar Adopters,’ describes income trends of residential solar adopters over time and across geographies.

The report is based on household-level income estimates for single-family residential solar adopters across the U.S. and is intended to serve as a foundational reference document for policy-makers, industry stakeholders and other researchers interested in demographic trends among residential solar adopters. The report is published with an accompanying interactive data visualization tool that allows users to further explore the underlying data.

The analysis relies on a dataset unique in its size, geographic scope and level of detail, pairing PV-system addresses for the vast majority of U.S. residential systems with household-level income estimates and other demographic data.

This edition of the report focuses on systems installed through 2018, and includes data for roughly 1.4 million residential rooftop solar adopters across the country.

In addition to the annual report, Berkeley Lab also conducts targeted topical analyses on issues related to solar-adopter demographics and provides direct analytical support to organizations working to expand access to solar energy among low-to-moderate income households.

Requests for analytical support may be submitted, here.

Photo: Berkeley Lab’s annual report, ‘Income Trends among U.S. Residential Rooftop Solar Adopters’