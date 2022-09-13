Borrego Launches Large-Scale Solar, Energy Storage Procurement Marketplace

Borrego, an EPC and O&M provider for large-scale solar and energy storage projects throughout the United States, has launched Anza, a new solar and battery storage procurement marketplace and optimization solution. The proprietary technology engine behind the Anza digital marketplace is a cost and performance modeling software that identifies the most optimized solar module and storage components based on customer-provided project details. Through Anza, customers purchase the modules and battery equipment.

Anza’s new technology provides modeling and analytics based on customer-submitted project details to deliver the most financially attractive equipment options for developers; independent power producers (IPP); and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies. Pulling from current equipment availability and pricing from qualified suppliers, Anza provides up-to-date net present value (NPV) ranking reports based on these factors, project inputs and equipment performance.

“Anza is a completely different procurement experience from what large-scale solar and storage buyers are used to,” says Aaron Hall, president of Borrego and Anza. “Instead of looking for and locking in the costs of modules and storage equipment long before they need the items, Anza customers can now see how much any module or battery is worth to a project in real-time when they need it. Anza simplifies the procurement process, saving time and money and enabling buyers to recognize better project returns.”

The new marketplace connects suppliers of solar and energy storage equipment with buyers to find project-specific solutions. Solar module and energy storage suppliers have agreements with Anza to ensure a timely delivery of products to the customer, minimizing shipping and project delays caused by a volatile supply chain. Furthering efficiency, the procurement process, logistics management, freight, warehousing and delivery are all managed within Anza.

To use Anza, customers submit project-specific information to receive a long list of vetted solar modules or energy storage equipment ranked by net present value based on their custom inputs. This analytical horsepower, built on Borrego’s own highly refined internal project development optimization tools, is where Anza delivers real value to its users. Customers always have actionable, high-value options that are updated in real-time. The application sends out email alerts to users when there are changes to availability and pricing, helping them always make optimal procurement decisions.

“With our pre-vetted equipment, pre-negotiated contract terms, and buying power at the gigawatt-scale annually, we’ve seen customers lock in very attractive deals quickly,” states Mike Hall, CEO of Borrego and Anza. “We save them substantial amounts of time and we’ve seen boosts in their project values to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars per project using Anza.”

“Anza gives us access to the entire solar module market and information to make informed decisions for our projects. Because of Anza, Renewable Properties didn’t need to hire additional procurement or engineering staff to support our module supply needs,” comments Aaron Halimi, CEO of Renewable Properties. “With modules still under supply constraints, we look forward to continuing to work with Anza to procure more quality modules.”

Anza already has significant market traction with nearly 250 projects and 8 GW in the application. In addition, customers have purchased 1.7 GW of solar modules and energy storage equipment, with single orders as large as 350 MW. The company estimates that 90% of solar modules sold in the U.S. and key storage suppliers are already part of the Anza solution.