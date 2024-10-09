Boviet Solar North Carolina Plant to Begin Module Production Next Year

Boviet Solar Technology says the renovation of its new manufacturing facility in Greenville, N.C., is on schedule.

The first phase of the project began construction in Q3 of this year, focusing on the renovation of an existing facility. This plant is set to produce Gamma Series monofacial and Vega Series bifacial PV modules designed for applications across the U.S. Mass production is expected to commence next year.

Construction firm ARCO/Murray is overseeing critical infrastructure upgrades and the installation of production equipment.

The second phase involves the construction of a new facility dedicated to producing an additional 2 GW of solar cell technology. ARCO/Murray is set to integrate essential utilities and systems.

“The completed facilities will produce 2 GW of solar modules and 2 GW of solar cells annually, significantly contributing to the U.S. solar supply chain and supporting the nation’s transition to clean energy,” says Sienna Cen, president of Boviet Solar USA.

“This project not only underscores North Carolina’s role as a leader in renewable energy but also creates significant economic opportunities for the local community.”

Boviet Solar manufactures monocrystalline PV cells and Gamma Series monofacial and Vega Series bifacial PV modules, as well as develops solar projects. As of January, the company says its annual PV cell and PV module manufacturing capacity is 3 GW.