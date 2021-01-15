California Grant Program Improves Tribal Access to Clean Energy

The Tribal Government Challenge Planning Grant Program has awarded nearly $2 million to projects that identify solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve clean energy access and advance climate resiliency on Tribal lands and in tribal communities.

Funded by the California Energy Commission (CEC) and administered in partnership with the California Strategic Growth Council (SGC), the program focuses on the needs of Tribal governments and the valuable ongoing role Tribes serve in helping the state achieve its climate goals.

“The CEC is proud to provide funding to support Tribal climate leadership through this initiative,” says Karen Douglas, commissioner of CEC. “These tribally-driven projects will bring important research and technological gains while helping ensure all communities benefit from access to the state’s clean energy investments.”

The grants range from $215,000 to $250,000 and support planning for a variety of climate change and clean energy projects, including energy storage, renewables, biomass, and community and energy resilience to climate impacts.

The Tribal Government Challenge Program is also supporting a Statewide Gap Analysis to provide an assessment of Tribes’ clean energy and climate change adaptation and resilience priorities. The analysis is led by Glendora-based firm Prosper Sustainability along with a consulting team including tribal professionals, and women- and Native American-owned businesses, all with extensive experience working with California Native American Tribes.

