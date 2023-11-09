Canadian Solar Establishes Wafer Production Facility for Indiana Factory Use

Canadian Solar says it is establishing a 5 GW solar PV wafer production facility in Chonburi, Thailand.

The solar photovoltaic N-type wafer manufacturing plant is slated to begin production in March. The solar wafers produced at this facility will initially be used at the existing Thailand TOPCon cell manufacturing plant in the same location. From 2025 onwards and once the previously announced 5 GW U.S. cell factory in Jeffersonville, Ind., becomes fully operational, these wafers will be used as inputs to the Indiana cell factory.

“Establishing this solar wafer factory in Thailand is a key milestone that will enable us to better serve our U.S. customers with a more diversified and resilient supply chain, complementing our recently announced investments in the U.S. in solar cell and solar module manufacturing,” says Thomas Koerner, senior vice president of Canadian Solar.

“Importantly, it will also allow us to responsibly meet the new requirements related to the latest and adjusted AD/CVD ruling by the U.S. Department of Commerce,” he adds.