CIT Coordinates $210 Million in Financing for Texas Solar Project

CIT Group Inc.’s Power and Energy business has served as coordinating lead arranger on nearly $210 million in financing for a solar project in Brazoria County, Texas.

Located in the Greater Houston power market, Brazoria West Solar Project is a utility-scale solar project with 260 MW of direct current generation capacity. Construction is underway, with commercial operation planned for 2022.

“We appreciated CIT’s expertise in developing the financing for this project as we continue to expand our renewable power portfolio in the U.S.,” says Kevin Yaich, president of S&B US Energy Inc.

The project was developed by Savion, an affiliate of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group. Upon closing, the project was sold to and the debt assumed by S&B US Energy Inc., a subsidiary of Shikun & Binui Ltd., an Israeli infrastructure and real estate company. S&B US Energy will take over the development from closing through commercial operations.

“Brazoria West Solar Project is an exciting opportunity to help support the growing demand for solar power in the Houston area while also contributing to the region’s economic development,” states Nick Lincon, Savion’s president. “The Savion team is pleased to have played a key role in making this project possible.”

“Reaching financial close with our financing partners on this valuable asset is a key milestone of our continuing growth in the U.S.,” adds Jeremie Debomy, executive vice president of M&A for S&B US Energy Inc.

“Savion and the Green Investment Group are renowned for their expertise in the power generation space, and we are pleased to collaborate with them to support their financing needs on this project,” mentions Mike Lorusso, managing director and group head for CIT’s Power and Energy business.

“We are equally excited to help Shikun & Binui establish a foothold in the U.S. power and infrastructure markets as they continue to grow their portfolio here.”