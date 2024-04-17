Clean Energy Companies Urge Congress to Pass Reform Before Election

Nearly 200 solar and storage companies have sent a letter to congressional leaders calling for legislation to improve permitting, project siting, transmission and public lands access for solar and solar plus storage projects, says Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

“There are hundreds of billions of investment dollars that depend on our ability to get clean energy projects sited, permitted and efficiently connected to a modern transmission system,” says Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of SEIA.

“Lawmakers in both parties understand the importance of getting new energy infrastructure built quickly and efficiently. Now is the time for policy action to strengthen America’s energy industry and support local economies with jobs and private investments.”

The companies have recommended reforms that include modernization of federal energy permitting, creating project siting partnerships across government and building out transmission capacity.