CleanCapital, Nelnet Unite for Quintet of Solar Projects

CleanCapital, a clean energy company based in the U.S. and focused on middle-market solar and storage, has closed its second tax equity partnership with Nelnet Inc. This new partnership covers five solar projects in Alaska, Maine and New York totaling 36 MW.

The current partnership covers five new construction projects: three community solar projects in New York, one community solar project in Maine and an 8.5 MW solar project in Alaska, which will be the largest in the state when it’s completed. These sites are anticipated to commence operations by the end of this year and will generate around 50 GWh of clean energy every year once fully operational. Collectively, the projects are expected to generate approximately $25.5 million in tax credits.

“We are pleased to announce this tax equity investment and the expansion of our partnership with Nelnet,” says Winston Chen, senior director, capital markets at CleanCapital. “Tax equity investment is a critical element in the financing of clean energy projects and represents a major opportunity for corporations to invest in the future of energy in the U.S.”