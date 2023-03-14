ClearPath Energy Partners with Brookfield to Secure Financing

ClearPath Energy, an energy transition platform and renewable energy developer, owner and operator, has closed on a facility with a direct lending infrastructure fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management.

The capital will allow ClearPath to expand its existing 2 GW pipeline further while accelerating the progression of late-stage development assets into construction and operations. Proceeds will support the construction and operations of ClearPath’s North American renewable energy portfolio.

Allen & Overy LLP served as legal counsel to ClearPath, and Shearman Sterling LLP served as legal counsel to Brookfield.

“This financing enables us to seamlessly transition our late-stage development assets into construction and then into operation. We’re also looking forward to scaling our multi-sector development tools while expanding our geographic footprint,” says David Khasidy, co-founder and executive chairman of ClearPath.