Climate United Invests in Scenic Hill Solar Project with UA

Climate United has invested $31.8 million in pre-construction financing to support Scenic Hill Solar’s PV project benefiting the University of Arkansas (UA) System.

This marks Climate United’s first investment out of the $6.97 billion it received from the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Clean Investment Fund.

Climate United Fund, the prime grant recipient for the Climate United coalition and lender for this project, is financing pre-construction costs for Scenic Hill to build 18 solar projects in 13 utility service territories.

“Our partnership with Scenic Hill Solar represents Climate United’s commitment to investing in communities across the country, including throughout rural America,” says Beth Bafford, CEO of Climate United.

“We are proud to finance this landmark clean energy project that will generate cost savings that benefit students, stimulate local economic development and position Arkansas as a leader in our clean energy future.”