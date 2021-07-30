Coalition Backs Residential Solar Parity Legislation Introduction

The 25D Parity Coalition, a coalition of solar companies, cooperatives and nonprofits, is welcoming the introduction of The Residential Solar Opportunity Act of 2021. The legislation will provide parity for residential solar customers alongside commercial solar.

“We applaud Representatives Sanchez (D-CA), Terri Sewell (D-AL) and Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) for the introduction of The Residential Solar Opportunity Act of 2021,” says Robin Dutta, senior manager for policy at SunPower and spokesperson for the 25D Parity Coalition. “The 25D credit is a federal residential solar energy investment tax credit that allows the consumer to claim a percentage of the costs of a solar system for their home on their federal income taxes. The 25D credit is a highly successful program utilized by over 70 percent of the residential solar market.”

The 25 D Parity Coalition includes SunPower Corporation, Amicus Solar Cooperative, Aztec Solar, Blue Raven Solar, Clean Energy Credit Union, Dividend Finance, Energy Toolbase, Freedom Solar Power, GoodLeap LLC, Hanwha Q-Cells America, Jinko Solar (U.S.) Inc., Local Solar for All, Mosaic, Neil Kelly Company, Renova Energy, Sigora Solar, Solar United Neighbors Action, Sungage Financial and Sunlight Financial.

The 25D Parity Coalition is a collection of U.S.-based solar companies who manufacture, finance, sell and install residential solar and energy storage products across the country as well as national nonprofit organizations focused on solar access and equity. The coalition companies’ business models are based, in part, on the Section 25D Solar Investment Tax Credit and on their ability to provide electricity bill-savings benefits to residential customers through solar and energy storage.