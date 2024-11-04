CPS Seeks Support for Manitoba Facility, Plans Stateside Manufacturing

Canadian Premium Sand (CPS) has provided an operational update for both its pattern solar glass manufacturing facility in Selkirk, Manitoba, as well as its plans for a pattern solar glass manufacturing facility in the United States.

To advance the previously announced $272 million in support for the Selkirk project, the company has submitted the application for $100 million in non-dilutive financial support and is now entering the due diligence phase. It is working on formalizing elements of the $72 million in financial support from the Province of Manitoba and has held discussions with Manitoba-based indigenous groups related to their participation in the project of $100 million utilizing the federal Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program.

In the U.S., the company evaluated sites with existing and under-utilized buildings, utility supply, logistics infrastructure and environmental permits to support a domestic pattern solar glass manufacturing operation. It selected a site meeting these criteria.

The company is currently preparing plans to repurpose a former glass manufacturing facility in the U.S. to produce 4 GW per year of solar glass and is advancing discussions with a potential strategic glass manufacturing partner to jointly develop this site.

“Establishing 10 GW supply of both low-carbon and U.S. manufactured ultra clear pattern solar glass aligns CPS with the supply chain goals of our North American customers,” says Glenn Leroux, president and CEO of CPS. “Alignment with a strategic glass manufacturing partner supports the execution of our North American strategy and vision.”