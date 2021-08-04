CS Energy Expands with More Southeast Solar Power and Energy Storage

With the three new distributed energy projects currently under construction in Florida, CS Energy is continuing its growth in the Southeast, bringing its total installation base in the region to 29 MW of solar power and 40 MWh of energy storage.

Located in Hamilton and Alachua Counties, two of these distributed energy projects are standalone battery energy storage systems of 5.5 MWh and 11.5 MWh in capacity. The energy storage systems are part of a technology pilot program and will be used to address growing peak demand and reduce congestion on the distribution grid. The third project, a 1 MW solar carport coupled with 23 MWh of energy storage, will provide resiliency and continuity of power, including when the school is used as a community shelter during natural disasters.

All three projects will utilize Doosan GridTech’s digital energy management solution (EMS).

“We are excited to add to our solar and energy storage project portfolio in the southeast region,” says Eric Millard, chief commercial officer of CS Energy. “Utilities, project owners and developers can rely on our track record, reliability and expertise to efficiently and cost effectively complete their projects.”

“With over 1 GW of distributed energy projects nationally and extensive energy storage experience, CS Energy is one of the market leaders in solar and storage deployments,” states Troy Nergaard, CEO of Doosan GridTech. “They have been proven to be a trusted and reliable partner that has always gone the extra mile to ensure the highest return on investment for its customers.”