OCIM to Supply CubicPV with Silicon Under Long-Term Agreement

CubicPV and OCI Holdings subsidiary OCIM have announced a long-term supply agreement for OCIM to supply Cubic with low-carbon, U.S. compliant silicon.

The eight-year contract, valued at approximately $1 billion, establishes an annual supply volume commitment by OCIM to outfit Cubic with the polysilicon required to commence operations at its planned U.S. factory. The OCIM partnership positions Cubic to meet the demand for U.S.-produced wafers, says the company. Under the terms of the agreement, OCIM will begin to provide silicon in 2025 from its Malaysia facility.

During the last six months, and in conjunction with equipment validation and testing, Cubic has produced significant wafer volumes using OCIM silicon.

“This agreement with one of the world’s foremost leaders in polysilicon production is testament to our manufacturing capabilities and the progress against our U.S. manufacturing plans. OCIM’s high-quality, U.S. compliant silicon is in extremely high demand, and we are fortunate to lock-in our supply with a trusted partner,” says Frank van Mierlo, Cubic CEO.