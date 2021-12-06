Daqo Piloting Production at Polysilicon Facility

Daqo New Energy Corp., a manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, has completed construction ahead of schedule and begun pilot production at its new 35,000 MT phase 4B polysilicon production facility.

The company expects the facility to gradually ramp up to full production capacity and to increase its total annual production capacity to 105,000 MT by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

“We are very excited to have completed the construction in our new Phase 4B polysilicon production facility,” says Longgen Zhang, CEO of Daqo New Energy. “We have already successfully harvested the first batch of polysilicon produced in the new facility. It is a great achievement for us to complete the project ahead of schedule given the significant difficulties and challenges resulting from the resurgence of COVID-19. This would not have been possible without the dedication and expertise of our outstanding team and various suppliers who have set up a new benchmark of excellence for the Company and the industry. We expect to ramp up the new Phase 4B facility to full capacity by the end of March 2022.”

“2021 is a milestone in the solar PV history when grid parity has been broadly achieved. The urgency to tackle climate change has led to broad policy support from major economies globally,” comntinues Zhang. “With the rising prices of fossil fuels, solar PV is becoming more competitive, and its economic value is being increasingly recognized by the market, as reflected by the increased prices of solar products this year, a rare occurrence in the solar PV history.”

The polysilicon provider will continue to execute its three-year plan to expand its production capacity to 270,000 MT by the end of 2024, Zhang adds.