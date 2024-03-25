DOE Earmarks $22M for Renewable Facility Planning, Siting Improvements

Kimberly Warner-Cohen
Jennifer M. Granholm

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $22 million set aside to improve the planning, siting and permitting processes for large-scale renewable energy facilities.

Six state-based projects are receiving $10 million through the Renewable Energy Siting through Technical Engagement and Planning (R-STEP) program, aimed at developing and expanding statewide initiatives that provide expertise, trainings and technical resources to local governments and communities as they plan for and evaluate large-scale renewable energy and storage projects. 

“Solar and wind energy and battery storage are on the rise throughout America. This year, we expect these to make up a record-breaking 94% of our nation’s new electric-generating capabilities,” says U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. 

“Often, the biggest barrier to deploying that clean generation is siting and permitting. The Biden-Harris Administration is helping provide local leaders with the resources needed to deploy more clean energy to their residents in a way that is tailored to their unique needs.” 

The selected collaboratives are: Indiana, led by Purdue University Extension; Iowa, led by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach; Michigan, led by Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; Mississippi, led by Mississippi Development Authority Energy & Natural Resources Division; North Carolina and South Carolina, led by the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center; and Wisconsin, led by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension.

Round One of the R-STEP program is administered by ENERGYWERX. This funding mechanism is made possible through the innovative Partnership Intermediary Agreement set up by the DOE Office of Technology Transitions.

