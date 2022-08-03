DOE Seeking Input on $750 Million Advanced Energy Manufacturing Program

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has released a request for information (RFI) seeking public input for a new $750 million Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program.

Funded by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the program will support small and medium-sized manufacturers to produce or recycle clean energy products or deploy greenhouse gas emissions reduction equipment at facilities in coal communities.

Along with these investments, the program will expand the nation’s clean energy infrastructure, strengthen domestic supply chains, and support Biden’s goals to fully decarbonize the American economy.

“Transforming existing manufacturing and industrial properties into clean energy and recycling centers is key to making the benefits of renewables – from lower energy costs to job creation and cleaner air – available to communities that have powered America for decades,” says U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making it possible for programs like this to further DOE’s strategy to strengthen our nation’s clean energy infrastructure and extend our support for small and medium-sized manufacturers and surrounding coal communities that are critical to reaching our clean energy future.”

Led by DOE’s new Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains, the RFI seeks public input on how the program can effectively bolster secure, resilient clean energy supply chains and support community development and economic revitalization in communities that have experienced coal mine and coal power plant closures. This includes technical assistance for manufacturers to support the transition of former coal workers into clean energy jobs and shift energy infrastructure into hubs for future economic growth. Small and medium-sized manufacturers applying to this program must gross less than $100 million in sales annually, employ fewer than 500 employees at their plant site, and have accrued a total annual energy bill of more than $100,000 but less than $2.5 million.

Projects will be categorized by the following:

– Clean Energy Property Projects to re-equip or expand existing manufacturing or recycling facilities, or establish new facilities, to produce or recycle clean energy technologies or products.



– Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Projects to re-equip existing industrial or manufacturing facilities with equipment designed to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions below current best practices.

RFI responses must be received by no later than 5 p.m. EDT on September 16.

Register to attend a public webinar to learn more about this RFI on August 16.