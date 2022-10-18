Dominion Energy Submits Proposals for 23 Virginia Solar, Energy Storage Projects

In its third annual clean energy filing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), Dominion Energy Virginia has proposed nearly two dozen new solar and energy storage projects for Virginia customers. If approved, the projects will provide more than 800 MW of carbon-free electricity.

The proposal includes 10 solar and energy storage projects, totaling nearly 500 MW, which will be owned and operated by Dominion Energy Virginia. The proposal also includes power purchase agreements (PPA) with 13 solar and energy storage projects, totaling more than 300 MW, which are owned by independent developers. The PPAs were selected through a competitive solicitation process.

“These projects are another big step in delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy to our customers,” says Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. “The clean energy transition is bringing jobs and economic opportunity to communities across Virginia, and it’s reducing fuel costs for our customers. That’s a win-win for our customers and the communities we serve.”

Construction of the projects is projected to support nearly 4,800 clean energy jobs and will generate more than $920 million in economic benefits across Virginia. Additional details about the utility-owned projects are below:

The utility-scale solar projects include the 20 MW Bridleton Solar project in Henrico County, acquired from Vega Renewables LLC; the 62 MW Cerulean Solar project in Richmond County, which will be acquired from Strata Clean Energy; the 167 MW Courthouse Solar project in Charlotte County, acquired from NOVI Energy; the 20 MW King’s Creek Solar project in York County, acquired from KDC Solar Virginia; the 60 MW Moon Corner Solar project in Richmond County, developed by Dominion Energy Virginia; the 20 MW North Ridge Solar project in Powhatan County, acquired from North Ridge Powhatan Solar LLC; and the 125 MW Southern Virginia Solar project in Pittsylvania County, acquired from Strata Clean Energy.

The two distributed solar projects include the 3 MW Ivy Landfill Solar project in Albemarle County, which will be acquired from Community Power Group, as well as the 3 MW Racefield Solar project in James City County, acquired from Hexagon.

The utility-scale energy storage project is the 15.7 MW Shands Storage project, located in Sussex County and acquired from East Point Energy.

In addition to SCC approval, the proposed utility-owned projects require local and state permits before construction may begin. If approved, the projects are expected to be completed between 2023 and 2025.

The projects will help meet the requirements of the Virginia Clean Economy Act’s (VCEA) renewable portfolio standard, which requires Dominion Energy Virginia to generate 100% of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2045. Additionally, two of the projects – Kings Creek Solar and Ivy Solar – will be built on previously developed land in support of the VCEA’s requirement for at least 200 MW of solar on brownfield sites.