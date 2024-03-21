Doral Renewables Secures Debt Financing For Great Bend Solar Project

Doral Renewables has successfully closed on $114 million in construction debt financing for its Great Bend Solar project, with HSBC acting as sole lender.

The project is located on 370 acres in Meigs County, Ohio, approximately 100 miles southeast of Columbus. The company says it will be a ground-mounted single-axis PV system with 48 MW of solar capacity.

“We are thrilled to have collaborated with HSBC to raise this innovative project debt which will enable us to bring Great Bend Solar, our first project in the Buckeye State, to commercial operation around the end of 2025,” says Evan Speece, CFO at Doral Renewables. “We look forward to continuing to work with HSBC and our financing partners more broadly to bring clean energy from Great Bend Solar and the rest of our growing pipeline to customers throughout the United States.”