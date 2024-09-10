DYCM Power to Develop Domestic Solar Cell and Module Manufacturing Facility

DYCM Power says it plans to partner with Macquarie Capital in developing an $800 million solar cell and module manufacturing facility within the U.S.

The facility is set to initially produce 2 GW of TOPCon cells and assembled modules annually, with a planned expansion of 6 GW. The company is finalizing the site selection process in the Southeast.

The modules are slated to meet domestic content requirements, with the company entering into a supply agreement with a U.S.-based polysilicon provider and secured an MOU with a North American glass manufacturer.

“The Inflation Reduction Act created a unique opportunity for the U.S. to re-establish itself as a leader in solar manufacturing,” says Sriram Das, co-founder and executive chairman of DYCM Power.

“With the support of Macquarie Capital and our world class partners, we are taking a significant step towards solar technology self-sufficiency and strengthening America’s energy security, while also setting a new standard for quality and sustainability in solar manufacturing.”

Mortenson will oversee the engineering and construction of the facility. ECM Greentech Engineering will be a strategic partner to the project.

Shipments are expected to start in 2026.