Silfab Solar Raises $100M to Scale Domestic Cell Manufacturing Facility

Silfab Solar has closed on $100 million of new financing to scale its solar cell manufacturing plant in Fort Mills, S.C.

The $50 million equity investment was led by funds advised by ARC Financial and includes investment from their existing co-investors. The company additionally raised a $50 million senior secured financing, led by Breakwall Capital, and includes an investment from SR Alternative Credit.

The loan and financing are slated to advance the overall capacity of Silfab’s cell production and PV module manufacturing within its South Carolina facility, scheduled to be operational by the end of this year.

Sustainable Fitch provided a second-party opinion on the loan and considers the transaction to be structured in line with the Loan Market Association, Loan Syndications and Trading Association and Asia Pacific Loan Market Association Green Loan Principles.

“We are thankful for the continued support of both existing and new investors in our mission to lead the reshoring of the PV supply chain – ensuring a sustainable supply of U.S.-made PV modules,” says Paolo Maccario, Silfab president and CEO.

“Silfab’s growing U.S. footprint and increase in domestic content means more jobs for Americans and a lower carbon footprint compared to imported panels.”

Norton Rose Fulbright acted as legal counsel to Silfab. Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal counsel to Breakwall Capital. Stikeman Elliott acted as legal counsel to ARC Financial. RCT Solutions acted as the independent engineer for Breakwall.