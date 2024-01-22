Empact, Ampliform Enter IRA Compliance Management Agreement

Empact Technologies has entered a new agreement with Ampliform to provide Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) compliance management software and services.

Under the agreement terms, Empact will manage compliance for Ampliform’s current and future projects, including its approximately 700 MW of projects in short-term development and additional 3 GW of projects in development.

“Our mission is to optimize solar and renewable energy projects, and we are delighted to partner with Empact to manage IRA compliance for our projects,” says Ampliform’s Rob Stoever. “Empact is the first dedicated platform in the industry that guides energy development projects through IRA tax incentive compliance, and we are already seeing the benefits of our partnership.”

Empact will work with Ampliform’s project firms, subcontractors and suppliers to manage tax incentive qualification and compliance throughout the project lifecycle.

“We’re excited to help Ampliform meet the requirements to qualify for the maximum IRA tax incentives and to ensure compliance for their projects,” says Charles Dauber, Empact CEO and founder. “The team at Ampliform had the leadership and foresight to recognize the significant risks of IRA non-compliance and the need to have third party compliance management in place prior to construction kick-off. We look forward to helping Ampliform fully leverage the IRA tax incentives to develop and build their project development pipeline.”